What led to Trump-Epstein fallout 2 decades ago 

United States President Donald Trump has revealed new details about his falling out with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the rift was over employees at Mar-a-Lago's spa. He accused Epstein of hiring workers away from his club, which he found "inappropriate." "People were taken out of the spa—hired by him—in other words, gone," Trump said.

Employee dispute Trump suggests Giuffre might have been taken by Epstein When asked if the hired workers were young women, Trump confirmed, "The answer is yes, they were." He recalled telling Epstein not to take his people again after he did it a second time. "I said, 'Out of here,'" Trump added. Trump also confirmed that Virginia Giuffre was one of the employees taken by Epstein. "I think so. I think that was one of the people....He stole her," he said. Giuffre was among those who accused Epstein of sexual abuse.

Trade controversy Fallout with Epstein before his prostitution solicitation indictment The fallout with Epstein happened before the financier was indicted for soliciting prostitution in 2006, according to Trump. His recent remarks came during a trip to Scotland, where he announced a preliminary trade deal with the European Union. When asked if the timing of the announcement was an attempt to divert attention from his history with Epstein, Trump denied any connection. "You gotta be kidding with that," he said.