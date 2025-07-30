Shubman Gill defends Gautam Gambhir's pitch inspection controversy: Details here

Team India Test captain Shubman Gill has defended head coach Gautam Gambhir 's decision to inspect the pitch closely during a training session at The Oval on Tuesday. The move had drawn criticism from Lee Fortis, Surrey's head groundsman, who was worried about heavy foot traffic and training equipment on the main square. He even suggested that the Indian team should view the pitch from a distance of 2.5 meters. Here's more.

Reaction Gill slams Fortis's comments Gill, who was not present during the incident, called Fortis's actions "absolutely unnecessary." "What happened yesterday, I thought was just absolutely unnecessary," said Gill during a press conference ahead of the 5th Test at The Oval. "It's not the first time that we were having a look at the wicket, we have been there for almost two months. A coach has every right to be able to go close quarters and have a look at the wicket and I didn't think there was anything wrong with that. I actually don't know why the curator would not allow us to go have a look at the wicket."

Previous experiences Other venues had no issues with pitch inspections: Gill Gill also pointed out that no curator at the four other venues in the series - Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's and Old Trafford - had stopped them from inspecting the pitch or square. "As long as I remember, we had never got any instructions. As long as you are wearing rubber spikes or [are] barefoot you can see the wicket from near," he said. "We have played four matches already in this series, and nobody stopped us from watching the pitch. All of us have played so much cricket, we have gone to the pitches so many times, including the coaches and captain, I don't know what the fuss was about."

Pressure dismissal Pressure of must-win game could have triggered Gambhir's reaction? When asked if the pressure of a must-win game could have triggered Gambhir's reaction, Gill dismissed it. He said, "If a pitch curator is going to come and ask us to not look at the wicket and look at the wicket from three meters behind, that's not something that has happened to us before."

Team relations Relations between England and India remain strong, says Gill Despite the heated moments since the third Test at Lord's, Gill emphasized that the relations between England and India are strong. He said he had "no regrets" about his team's behavior during these incidents. "The relation is fantastic, but when you are on the field, you are trying to win a game at the end of the day," he added.

Gambhir Oval Test: Why Gautam Gambhir clashed with pitch curator A verbal spat erupted between India's head coach Gambhir and Fortis, the pitch curator at The Oval. During the altercation, Gambhir was heard saying "You are just a groundsman here" to Fortis in an aggressive tone, as per a report by India Today. The argument escalated with Gambhir telling Fortis to "go, report whatever you want to report, you are only a groundsman." The two clashed because the curator was unhappy with "Indian players conducting throw-downs" on the square area of the pitch.