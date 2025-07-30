JPMorgan customers can soon buy cryptocurrency using credit cards

JPMorgan Chase , one of the largest banks in the US, has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase . The partnership will allow the customers to fund their wallets using their Chase credit cards and buy cryptocurrencies on the exchange starting later this year. This is a major step toward mainstream adoption of digital assets as traditional financial institutions are now entering this space.

Market expansion Chase customers will be able to redeem credit card points The cryptocurrency market recently hit a $4 trillion valuation and is tipped to grow further with regulatory clarity in key markets like the US. This growth is driving broader adoption of digital assets. As part of the new deal, JPMorgan customers will be able to redeem credit card reward points for USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, starting in 2026.

Financial innovation Stablecoins are expected to grow rapidly Stablecoins are tokens that protect users from price volatility, and serve as a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets. With the rising demand for low-cost, instant transactions, stablecoins are expected to grow rapidly across payments, trading, and emerging financial platforms. Earlier this month, PNC also announced its deal with Coinbase to offer crypto trading services to its customers.