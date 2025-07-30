Newcastle United lose third successive pre-season clash: Details here

Newcastle United suffered their third consecutive defeat in the pre-season friendlies, losing 1-0 to a strong K League XI in South Korea. The loss came after previous defeats to Celtic and Arsenal. The only goal of the match was scored by Jin-gyu Kim for the K League XI. To make matters worse for Newcastle, Joe Willock was stretchered off late in the game with an apparent ankle injury.

Injury concern Willock stretchered off Willock's injury came as a major blow to Newcastle, who had already been struggling in their pre-season campaign. The team had fielded a similar lineup that lost 3-2 to Arsenal over the weekend, but were without several key first-team players such as Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, who were on the bench. Alexander Isak was also absent from the match.

Match analysis K League XI looked sharper going forward The K League XI, currently in the middle of their domestic season, looked sharper going forward. They created several chances in the first half with Dong-gyeong Lee being particularly dangerous. Newcastle's summer signing Anthony Elanga also came close to scoring but his shot was tipped onto the crossbar by the goalkeeper.

Match winner Jin-gyong Kim scores the only goal of the match The K League XI finally broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Jin-gyu Kim scored a brilliant goal from the left side. Despite Newcastle having more chances in the second half, they couldn't find an equalizer. Will Osula, who was their only senior striker in Isak's absence, missed several opportunities while Anthony Gordon also shot wide late on.

Injury update Willock's injury adds to Newcastle's woes The match took a turn for the worse for Newcastle when Willock was injured in a challenge with Cesinha. He immediately called for medical attention while holding his foot and was later taken off on a stretcher. The result was a major win for the South Korean side, adding another defeat to Newcastle's pre-season record ahead of their next match against Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul on Sunday.

Transfer window Magpies have struggled to strengthen their squad this summer Despite a successful last season, Newcastle have struggled to strengthen their squad in the ongoing summer transfer window. Their pursuit of players like Joao Pedro and Liam Delap fell through with both joining Chelsea. Newcastle also missed out on goalkeeper James Trafford and striker Hugo Ekitike. Forward Anthony Elanga is the only new addition after his £55 million switch from Nottingham Forest. Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is still on Newcastle's radar, despite the club looking at other options.