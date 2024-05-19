Next Article

Tottenham will play in the Europa League next season (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League: Tottenham and Chelsea book European berths; Newcastle wait

By Rajdeep Saha 11:01 pm May 19, 202411:01 pm

What's the story The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will play European football in the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, Newcastle United will wait for now. All three teams won their respective matches on the final matchday of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Tottenham will feature in the UEFA Europa League. Chelsea will know their fate regarding which competiton they will play in after the FA Cup final.

Points

A look at the points table

Tottenham beat relegated Sheffield United to finish fifth. Spurs collected 66 points (W20 D6 L12). Chelsea maintained their breathtaking form of late, beating Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. The Blues took sixth place (W18 D9 L11). Chelsea claimed 63 points. Meanwhile, Newcastle settled for seventh place with a win over Brentford. The Magpies managed 60 points (W18 D6 L14).

Information

Manchester United finish eighth

Manchester United beat Brighton 2-0 on the final matchday but couldn't finish ahead of Newcastle. Erik ten Hag's men managed 60 points but had a goal difference of -1 compared to Newcastle's +23. Man United recorded their lowest finish in the Premier League.

Summary

Everything hinges on the FA Cup result

If Manchester City win the FA Cup final, then Chelsea will be in the Europa League and Newcastle will be in the UEFA Europa Conference League. But if Manchester United win the FA Cup, then they will be in the Europa League, leading to Chelsea playing in the Conference League and Newcastle missing out entirely.

Magpies

Newcastle overcome Brentford 4-2

Newcastle survived a second-half scare to beat Brentford 4-2. Harvey Barnes opened the scoring from a Bruno Guimaraes assist. Alexander Isak set up Jacob Murphy for Newcastle's second. Guimaraes then helped Isak score the third. Brentford pulled two back through Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa. However, Guimaraes was again involved - this time with a goal.

Information

Isak scripts this record for Newcastle

Isak is the first Newcastle player to score 25-plus goals across all competitions in a single season since Alan Shearer in 2003-04 (28). Isak finished with 21 Premier League goals this season (A2). Overall, he has 35 goals for Newcastle, including 31 in the PL.

Chelsea

Chelsea down Bournemouth 2-1

Chelsea ended their campaign in style as they downed Bournemouth 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to be sure of European football next season. Moises Caicedo opened the scoring after 17 minutes. He will be a contender for the Goal of the Season after finding the back of the net from the halfway line. Raheem Sterling made it 2-0 before Enes Unal's strike was deflected in.

Spurs

Spurs overcome sorry Blades 3-0

Dejan Kulusevski's two goals helped Tottenham win 3-0 versus Sheffield United. Kulusevski scored the opener (14') before finishing off James Maddison's pull back in the 65th minute. In between, Pedro Porro's thunderous strike in the 59th minute, had handed Spurs a cushion. The Blades were the first side to be relegated this season. They suffered their 28th defeat.

Information

Manchester United get the job done

Manchester United finished with a win and a clean sheet. Second-half goals from Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund handed United a 2-0 win. United scored 57 goals this season and conceded 58.