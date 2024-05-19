Next Article

Manchester City make history, win fourth successive Premier League title

May 19, 2024

What's the story Manchester City have made Premier League history by becoming the first side to win four successive honors. Manchester City, who needed a win on the final matchday, beat West Ham United 3-1 at the Etihad. Last season, Manchester City became just the second team after Manchester United (twice) to lift three successive Premier League titles. Arsenal finished second despite beating Everton 2-1.

Title wins

8th Premier League title win for Man City

Manchester City lifted their eighth Premier League title and a sixth under Pep Guardiola. City have won in 2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24. Overall, City have claimed 10 English top-flight titles. They won the competition earlier in 1936-37 and 1967-68. City are the fourth side to win 10-plus English league honors after Manchester United (20), Liverpool (19) and Arsenal (13).

Guardiola

15th major trophy for Guardiola

As mentioned, Guardiola won his 6th Premier League honor. He is only behind Sir Alex Ferguson, who claimed 13 titles with Manchester United. Since joining the club in 2016, Guardiola has won in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24. Guardiola has managed 304 Premier League matches, winning 225, drawing 41 and losing 38. This was Guardiola's 15th major trophy with City (17th overall).

Foden

Foden helps Man City beat West Ham

Foden handed City a dream start by scoring twice in the second and 18th minute respectively. His first was a curler from outside the box from Bernardo Silva's assist. His second goal was a cheeky placement from near the penalty spot from Jeremy Doku's pass. Mohammed Kudus' goal from a bycycle kick handed West Ham hope. However, Rodri settled matters (59') from Silva's assist.

Stats

Foden races to 27 goals this season in all competitions

Foden has scored six goals from outside the box in the Premier League this season. As per Opta, this is the most by a City player in a single campaign. Foden, who was adjudged Premier League Player of the Season, managed 19 goals this season (A8). He has 27 goals in all competitions this season (A11). Foden has 54 Premier League goals (87 overall).

Information

Key stats for Silva and Doku

Making his 233rd appearance, Silva raced to 42 Premier League assist (G39, including nine this season. Doku clocked his eighth Premier League assist in his maiden season with City.

Points

A look at the points table

After 38 matches, City finished with a haul of 91 points. They secured their 28th win (D7 L3). City scored 96 goals and conceded 34 to finish with a goal difference of +62. Arsenal managed 89 points from 38 matches (W28 D6 L4). The Gunners scored 91 goals (second-most) and conceded the fewest (26). West Ham finished ninth whereas Everton took 15th position.

Records

Man City are 23 games unbeaten in the Premier League

City are 23 games unbeaten in the Premier League (W19 D4). As per Opta, City are unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League games against West Ham (W14 D3). Meanwhile, the Hammers have 16 of their last 18 Premier League away games against City. West Ham have conceded at least one goal in all of their PL 18 games at the Etihad against City.

Information

Arsenal beat Everton 2-1

Idrissa Gueye's superb freekick handed the Toffees a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute. Takehiro Tomiyasu equalized three minutes later. Arsenal pushed for a winner and were rewarded when Kai Havertz scored in the 89th minute.

