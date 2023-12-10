Premier League 2023-24, Everton beat Chelsea 2-0 at home: Stats

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Premier League 2023-24, Everton beat Chelsea 2-0 at home: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:55 pm Dec 10, 202310:55 pm

Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin helped Sean Dyche's men earn a famous win over the Blues (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Everton prevailed over Chelsea with a 2-0 win at home on matchday 16 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin helped Sean Dyche's men earn a famous win over the Blues. The Toffees have now won three consecutive PL fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and now Chelsea. Here we decode the Premier League stats.

2/7

Here are some stats from the match

Everton have now won five of their last six home Premier League games against Chelsea, though they did lose 1-0 against Chelsea last season on the opening day. Chelsea have now won one of the last nine PL away games played on a Sunday (D2, L6). They only defeated Aston Villa 2-0 in October last season on a Sunday.

3/7

Everton registered these fascinating PL stats

As per Opta, Everton have won three successive PL games for the first time since March 2021. For Dyche, it is the first time since April 2019 as Burnley boss. Everton have won three matches in a row with three clean sheets while registering 13 points from their last six games. Only Liverpool have taken more points in the last six PL games (14).

4/7

Abdoulaye Doucoure ran the show for Everton!

Doucoure scored his 32nd goal in the PL from 229 appearances. He has netted six goals in 16 matches this season from midfield. As per Squawka, no other midfielder has netted more goals in the PL since Everton appointed Dyche than Doucoure. He has slammed home 11 goals under him. The midfielder has also raked up seven assists in the ongoing PL season.

5/7

Lewis Dobbin scores his maiden PL goal

Dobbin doubled the lead late in injury time, which was his maiden strike in the PL. He became the youngest Everton player to score a PL goal aged 20 years 341 days since Anthony Gordon, who netted against Brighton in January 2022 (20y 312d)

6/7

A look at the match summary

Jordan Pickford was called into action early on in the game by Chelsea and the English custodian didn't disappoint. Both teams had some chances as the first half went on. In the second half, it was Doucoure earned the lead for Everton in the 54th minute. Chelsea kept pushing but the Everton defense held their fort. Eventually, Dobbin doubled the lead in injury time.

7/7

Everton are out of the relegation zone

Everton have now won three consecutive PL games. Hence, they are above the relegation zone with 13 points. Overall, the Toffees have registered seven wins along with two draws while suffering seven defeats. Meanwhile, Chelsea have lost two consecutive PL games and dropped down to the 12th spot. The Blues have now suffered seven defeats while registering only five wins and four draws (19).