Presenting the fastest goal-scorers in Premier League history

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Presenting the fastest goal-scorers in Premier League history

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:30 am Nov 15, 202308:30 am

Shane Long scored the fastest goal in the Premier League

The Premier League has seen a lot of highs and lows over the years. Some moments make the league unique, and the Premier League has seen plenty of these. Sometimes, the reaction can also be of shock, which happens mostly when teams concede goals early on. The Premier League has seen some of the fastest goals scored in world football.

2/6

10.54 seconds - Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Christian Eriksen scored the fifth-fastest goal in the PL against Manchester United in the 2017-18 season. He took 10.54 seconds to find the net, which as per Opta, is the fastest goal ever at the new Wembley Stadium. It was a quick start from Spurs from kick-off as Eriksen received a long ball and slotted it home before the United defenders could even react.

3/6

10.52 seconds - Alan Shearer (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United marksman Alan Shearer stunned the Manchester City defense with his quick-fire goal at St James Park back in 2003. He scored within 10.52 seconds which is still the fastest left-footed strike in the competition's history. He had tremendous goal-scoring instincts and took full advantage of a shaky City defense. This was Shearer's first goal in the opening minute of the PL.

4/6

9.82 seconds - Ledley King (Tottenham Hotspur)

Former Tottenham Hotspur captain Ledley King is a club legend and has given plenty of memories to savor. Among all of those he also scored the third-fastest PL goal. King's goal against Bradford City happened after 9.82 seconds and surprisingly it was his first goal in the competition. Eventually, he finished with 10 goals in 268 PL appearances, while six goals came via headers.

5/6

9.11 seconds - Philip Billing (Bournemouth)

The latest entrant on this list is Bournemouth's Philip Billing who scored the second-fastest PL goal against Arsenal in March 2023. Billing finished off a very good exhibition of sleeky passing football from Bournemouth as the Arsenal defenders were left stunned. He scored within 9.11 seconds and later Bournemouth doubled the lead. Eventually, Arsenal won the match 3-2 with a 97th-minute winner.

6/6

7.69 seconds - Shane Long (Southampton)

Southampton forward Shane Long owns the record for the fastest goal scored in the PL. He scored within 7.69 seconds against Watford in 2019 Watford defender Craig Cathcart made a mistake with his clearance as it got intercepted by Long and he chipped it over the goalkeeper. Long was also involved in Sadio Mane's fastest hat-trick in the PL, where he provided two assists.