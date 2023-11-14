ICC ODI Rankings: South Africa's Keshav Maharaj becomes top-ranked bowler

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:55 pm Nov 14, 202310:55 pm

Keshav Maharaj has claimed 14 wickets in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj replaced Mohammed Siraj to become the new top-ranked bowler in the ICC ODI Rankings. The left-arm spinner will play a big role for the Proteas in the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals against Australia. Maharaj has been exceptional for South Africa throughout the ongoing event and therefore attained the top spot. Here are further details.

Maharaj has been impressive in WC 2023

The ODI rankings are changing every week, with Siraj placed at the summit on November 8. However, Maharaj's performances saw him surpass the Indian. Since the last rankings update, the left-arm spinner has been pivotal for the Proteas, scalping seven wickets in three wickets. He was economical against India and picked a four-fer against NZ. Overall, Maharaj has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament.

A look at his numbers in the 2023 World Cup

As mentioned, Maharaj has picked up 14 wickets in nine group-stage matches in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He owns an average of 24.71 while maintaining an economy of 4.37. His best bowling figures of 4/46 came against NZ. The left-arm spinner is SA's third-highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year with 23 scalps at 23.12. He owns two ODI four-fers in 2023.