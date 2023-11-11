Joe Root surpasses 6,500 ODI runs: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:14 pm Nov 11, 202305:14 pm

Root has now gone past 6,500 ODI runs (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England's Joe Root achieved a massive milestone in match number 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday. Root has now gone past 6,500 ODI runs. He achieved the milestone with his 38th run in the match versus Pakistan at the Eden Gardens. Before smashing this record, Root also went past 1,000 ODI World Cup runs. Here are the stats.

Root becomes the second England player with 6,500-plus ODI runs

Root scored 60 from 72 balls. He has now become the second England player with 6,500-plus runs in ODIs (6,522). He joins Eoin Morgan in this elite club for the Englishmen. Morgan scored 6,957 ODI runs for England at 39.75. No other England player owns 6,000 ODI runs or more. Ian Bell is third on the list with a tally of 5,416 runs.

Root became the first Englishman to 1,000 World Cup runs

Root accomplished a major milestone, becoming the first England player to complete 1,000 runs in ICC Cricket World Cups. Root entered the game, requiring 26 runs to get the mark. He achieved the same in his 26th ODI WC match. The tally includes three tons and six fifties. Graham Gooch (897) is the only other England batter with 750-plus WC runs.

Key numbers for Root in ODIs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Root owns 3,339 runs at home in ODIs at an average of 46.37. He has smashed 2,608 runs away (home of opposition), averaging 53.22. Meanwhile, he owns 575 runs at neutral venues, averaging 35.93. Root has also gone past 1,200 ODI runs in Asia (1,229). In ODIs versus Pakistan, Root has surpassed 800 runs (835).

39th ODI fifty for Root

Root smashed his 39th ODI fifty. He also owns 16 ODI tons. Versus Pakistan, he smashed his seventh half-century. Notably, Root shared a 132-run stand alongside Ben Stokes for the third wicket.