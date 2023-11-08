ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan's qualification scenarios for the semi-finals

1/5

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan's qualification scenarios for the semi-finals

By Rajdeep Saha 07:17 pm Nov 08, 202307:17 pm

Pakistan can make it to the World Cup 2023 semis (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan are still alive in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and will be hungry to gain a semi-final qualification berth. One team between New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan will make it to the last four and join the likes of India, South Africa, and Australia. If Pakistan do make it, they will face arch-rivals India. Here we decode their semi-final qualification scenario.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Pakistan were off to a solid start, picking two wins in the ongoing World Cup. Babar Azam's men then lost four on the bounce versus India, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa respectively. However, Pakistan threw themselves back in the hat with two successive wins, besides a few other results going their way. Pakistan will get a clear picture after NZ and Afghanistan's matches.

3/5

The story about NZ, PAK and AFG

New Zealand are fourth in the 10-team standings with eight points from eight matches (W4 L4). NZ's NRR reads +0.398. Pakistan are fifth with eight points (W4 L4) and their NRR reads +0.036. Hashamatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan have eight points (W4 L4) as well. Afghanistan's NRR is -0.338. NZ play SL on Thursday before SA take on Afghanistan on Friday. On Saturday, Pakistan face England.

4/5

How can Pakistan make it through without NRR?

Sri Lanka, who are placed 8th currently, need to come out triumph over NZ at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Even a match with no result will benefit Pakistan. South Africa, who will face Australia in the semis, need to overcome Afghanistan next. If SA lose, it shouldn't be by a big margin. Lastly, Pakistan will need to beat England to progress.

5/5

What if the NRR comes into play?

As per notable statistician Mazher Arshad, if New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka, then Pakistan will need to overcome 2019 champions England by approximately 130 runs plus the margin by which NZ beat Sri Lanka. If Pakistan are chasing, they will need to conquer England's score in about 28 overs as of now. However things will change depending on NZ's winning margin against SL.