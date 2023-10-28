David Warner becomes highest six-hitter for Australia in World Cups

David Warner becomes highest six-hitter for Australia in World Cups

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:30 pm Oct 28, 202302:30 pm

The southpaw was eyeing his third successive ton (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner hammered a fiery 65-ball 81 against New Zealand in Match 27 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala. The southpaw, who was eyeing his third successive ton, smoked six maximum and five fours in this knock. He has now displaced Ricky Ponting as the Australian batter with the most WC sixes. Here are his stats.

Warner goes past Ponting

Warner attacked bowlers from the outset and scored runs all over the park. The southpaw has now completed 36 maximums in 24 WC games as he went past Ponting's tally of 31 sixes in the competition. 19 of Warner's maximums have come in the ongoing edition, most for any player. Overall, Warner has raced to 125 maximums in 156 ODIs.

Fourth-most sixes in ODI WCs

Warner's tally of 36 WC sixes is now the fourth-most for any batter. He is only behind West Indies's Chris Gayle (49), India's Rohit Sharma (40), and South Africa's AB de Villiers (37). Among Australians, Warner is now trailed by Glenn Maxwell, who boasts 33 maximums in 24 WC games. The latter scored a 24-ball 41 against NZ with the help of two sixes.

Sixth-most sixes for Australia in ODIs

The in-form Warner owns the sixth-most ODI maximums among Aussie batters (125). He is only behind the likes of Ponting (162), Adam Gilchrist (149), Maxwell (140), Shane Watson (131), and Aaron Finch (129). Andrew Symonds (103) is the only other Aussie batter with 100-plus ODI sixes. Only Gilchrist (144) and Finch (127) have smoked more ODI sixes while opening the batting for Australia.

A look at his stats

Warner has now completed 6,810 in 156 ODIs at 46.01. This was his 32nd ODI fifty as the tally includes 22 tons. The opener now owns 1,405 WC runs at 63.86. Against NZ, he has now raced to 720 runs at 45 (100s: 2, 50s: 3). In the ongoing competition, he has tallied 413 runs at 68.83.