Steve Smith: Decoding his stats in ODI cricket

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Steve Smith: Decoding his stats in ODI cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha 07:26 pm Oct 01, 202307:26 pm

Steve Smith took 145 ODI matches to complete 5,000 runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia's talisman Steve Smith recently completed 5,000 runs in ODI cricket. He got to the landmark in the third ODI against India in Rajkot on September 27. Smith was 20 runs away from his milestone and became the 17th Australian batter to complete the record in the format. Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, we decode Smith's stats in ODIs.

2/7

Smith became the fourth-fastest Australian to 5,000 ODI runs

Smith completed 5,000 runs in 129 innings of 145 ODI games. Dean Jones took 128 innings to achieve the feat. Only David Warner (115 innings) and Aaron Finch (126 innings) have accomplished the milestone faster among Australians. Meanwhile, Pakistan's current skipper Babar Azam is overall the fastest to the mark, having taken just 97 innings.

3/7

A look at his ODI record against India

Smith has amassed 1,260 runs against India in 27 ODIs at an impressive average of 54.78. Among Australians, he is the sixth-highest run-scorer against India in ODI cricket. He is only behind the likes of Ricky Ponting (2,164), Adam Gilchrist (1,622), Aaron Finch (1,460), Matthew Hayden (1,450), and David Boon (1,212). Warner is behind him with 1,119 runs against India.

4/7

Smith has surpassed 500 ODI runs in India

Smith relishes playing against India in all formats. In 19 matches in India, the 34-year-old has amassed 536 runs at 41.23. He has one ton and four fifties under his belt. Meanwhile, in 34 matches on Asian soil, he has 944 runs at 39.33.

5/7

His home, away and neutral venue runs in ODI cricket

2,613 of Smith's runs have come in 59 home ODI matches at an average of 56.80. His tally includes nine centuries and 12 fifties in this format. He has amassed 1,716 runs in 52 away (home of opposition) matches at 33.64. In 25 neutral venue matches, Smith has hammered 725 runs at 42.64 (50s: 6, 100s: 1).

6/7

Smith completed 15,000 international runs earlier this year

Earlier this year, Smith became the ninth Australian batter to complete 15,000 runs in international cricket. He currently owns 15,382 runs at 49.14. He has 44 tons and 73 fifties. Meanwhile, Ponting (27,368), Steve Waugh (18,496), Warner (17,778), Allan Border (17,698), Michael Clarke (17,112), Mark Waugh (16,529), Gilchrist (15,437), and Matthew Hayden (15,064) are the other eight Aussie batters with over 15,000 international runs.

7/7

Smith owns 5,054 runs in ODI cricket

Smith scored a superb 61-ball 74 in the third ODI, hammering eight fours and a six. Notably, Australia's top four players posted respective fifties to help their side score 352/7 in 50 overs. Smith owns 5,054 runs in ODIs at 44.33. He has 12 tons and 30 fifties. Australia went on to win the third ODI but lost the series 2-1.