Steve Smith accomplishes 15,000 international runs: Dissecting his numbers

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 29, 2023 | 10:16 am 3 min read

Smith averages nearly 50 in international cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Steve Smith extends his purple patch in whites as he scored a brilliant half-century on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. He returned unbeaten on 85 and would be eyeing to get his 32nd Test century. Meanwhile, during the course of his knock, Smith raced past 15,000 runs in international cricket. Here we dissect his stats across formats.

Second-highest average in this regard

Smith averages 49.67 (currently) across the three formats. As per Cricbuzz, his average is only next to Indian batter Virat Kohli, who averages 53.44. Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting (27,368), Steve Waugh (18,496), Allan Border (17,698), David Warner (17,237), Michael Clarke (17,112), Mark Waugh (16,529), Adam Gilchrist (15,437), and Matthew Hayden (15,064) are the other eight Aussie batters with over 15,000 international runs.

9,000 runs for Smith in Tests

Earlier in his innings, Smith became the second-fastest to 9,000 Test runs, having taken 174 innings. He is only behind Kumar Sangakkara, who took 172 innings to reach the milestone. In terms of matches, Smith is the fastest (99), having bettered Brian Lara's tally (101 Tests). Smith came to the match needing 31 runs to reach the milestone.

Second-highest Test average

Smith finished the day with 15,001 international runs out of which 9,054 have come in Tests at 59.96. Among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs, only Donald Bradman (99.94) has a better average. Meanwhile, Smith has struck 31 Test tons and 37 fifties. Ponting (13,378), Border (11,174), and Waugh (10,927) are the only Aussies with more Test runs than Smith.

His numbers in white-ball cricket

Smith has amassed 4,939 runs in 142 ODIs at 44.5 with the help of 12 tons and 29 half-centuries with his best score reading 164. He is Australia's 17th-highest run-getter in the format. In the shortest format, Smith has amassed 1,008 runs in 63 games at 25.2. The tally includes four half-centuries and a highest score of 90.

His home and away record

7,378 of Smith's international runs have come in 153 innings at home at 58.09 (50s: 31, 100s: 25). In away venues (home of opposition), he boasts 6,270 international runs at 45.43 in 152 innings (50s: 30, 100s: 16). As far as neutral venues are concerned, Smith has hammered 1,353 runs in 46 innings at 36.56 (50s: 10, 100s: 2).

His numbers as captain

Notably, Smith has also made a mark as Australia's captain across formats. While leading the team, he has scored 3,867 runs in 38 Tests at 66.67. He has captained the Aussie team in 54 ODIs, scoring 2,006 runs at 43.60. In eight T20Is as captain, he owns 242 runs at 34.57. Smith has scored 20 international centuries and 28 fifties while leading the team.

A look at Day 1 summary

Australia dominated Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, scoring 339/5 in 83 overs. As mentioned, Smith is unbeaten on 85 alongside Alex Carey (10*). David Warner (66) scored a brisk half-century at the top before Smith got alongside nicely with Marnus Labuschagne (47) and Head, clocking two century-plus stands. For England, Joe Root was the pick of the bowlers (2/19).

