Joe Root becomes third all-rounder to accomplish this Ashes feat

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 29, 2023 | 09:20 am 3 min read

Root now has three wickets in Ashes 2023 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former England skipper Joe Root continues his exploits with the ball as he took two crucial wickets on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at the iconic Lord's. In the final hour of play, he dismissed Travis Head (77) and Cameron Green (0) in the same over. With this, Root has joined an elite list of all-rounders. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Hailed as one of the finest Test batters of this generation, Root has contributed with his handy off-spin as well. Notably, England are without the services of a specialist spinner in the ongoing contest. Root, however, bowled eight overs on Day 1 and returned with 2/19. He took a wicket in the opening Ashes Test as well.

20 Ashes wickets for Root

Root has now raced to 20 wickets in 31 Ashes Tests at 38.90. He has taken these wickets in 33 innings as his best figures in this regard are 2/9. 13 of these wickets have come in 16 innings on England soil as his average in this regard significantly comes down to 28.30. In Australia, he owns seven Ashes wickets at 58.57.

Root joins this elite list

With the bat, Root has hammered 2,180 Ashes runs at an average of 48.64. He owns four centuries against Australia in this format along with 16 fifties. His compatriot Wally Hammond (2,852 and 36) and Australia's Warwick Armstrong (2,172 and 74) are the only other all-rounders with the double of 2,000 runs and 20 wickets in the Ashes.

Root's overall bowling numbers

Overall, Root has raced to 57 wickets in 132 Tests at 45. He also owns a five-wicket haul in the format (5/8) which came against India in Ahmedabad in 2021. Root took just 6.2 overs to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, in First-Class cricket, the England star owns 78 wickets at a 48-plus average. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls besides a fifer.

Here are his batting numbers

Root is currently the highest run-scorer in Test cricket among active cricketers. He has compiled 11,168 Test runs at an average of 50.76. The 32-year-old is also the second-highest run-scorer in Tests for England, only behind Alastair Cook (12,472). The 32-year-old has mustered 30 centuries and 58 fifties in this format (200s: 5). Among active cricketers, only Steve Smith has more Test centuries (31).

A look at Day 1 summary

Australia dominated Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, scoring 339/5 in 83 overs. Smith is unbeaten on 85 alongside Alex Carey (10*). David Warner (66) scored a brisk half-century at the top before Smith got alongside nicely with Marnus Labuschagne (47) and Head, clocking two century-plus stands. Ollie Robinson (1/86) and Josh Tongue (2/88) were England's other wicket-takers besides Root.

