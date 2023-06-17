Sports

Ashes 2023: Decoding Jonny Bairstow's dream run in 'Bazball' era

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 17, 2023 | 02:46 pm 3 min read

Bairstow averages 75.90 under skipper Stokes (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 'Bazball' has hit the Ashes as England continue to endorse their aggressive batting approach in the opening Test against Australia. The Brits surprisingly declared their first innings at 393/8 on Day 1 itself. Jonny Bairstow was among the star batters on the day as he slammed a run-a-ball 78. Here we decode his stats in the 'Bazball' era.

Why does this story matter?

England have emerged as a formidable force in Tests ever since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took over as the captain and the coach, respectively, last year. The duo has directed the batters to score aggressively and the approach has largely benefited Bairstow. He was on a roll last year before an injury halted his purple patch. Bairstow, nevertheless, has returned with a bang.

A fiery knock against the Aussies

Bairstow came to the middle when England lost their skipper Stokes at 176/5. He played his shots without any fear and dominated the bowlers for most parts of his brilliant knock. His knock was studded with 12 boundaries. He added 121 runs with Joe Root (118*), taking the total close to the 300-run mark. The wicketkeeper-batter eventually fell prey to Nathan Lyon.

His numbers in the 'Bazball' era

Bairstow is standing in his eighth Test with Stokes and McCullum at the helm. He has slammed 759 runs in these games at a sensational average of 75.90. The tally includes four tons and a couple of fifties with his highest score being 162. His strike rate of 96.93 is the third-highest among England batters with 100-plus Test runs in the 'Bazball' era.

Dream run in 2022

As mentioned, Bairstow played one stellar knock after another last year. He smoked 1,061 runs from 10 Tests in 2022 at 66.31 (SR: 76). Six of his 12 Test tons were recorded last year as he became only the fourth England batter to slam as many Test centuries in a calendar year. He joined Root (2021), Michael Vaughan (2002), and Denis Compton (1947).

Bairstow's stellar numbers at Edgbaston

Bairstow enjoys playing at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground as he amassed 546 runs in eight Test matches at 49.63. He has smashed three fifties and two centuries at this venue. While scoring these runs, he has also maintained a strike rate of 71.93.

5,500 runs up for Bairstow

Bairstow raced past 5,500 Test runs during his knock, becoming the 21st England batter to achieve this feat. He now owns 5,560 runs in 91 Tests at an average of 37.31. Besides 12 tons, he has also scored 24 Test fifties. Against Australia, he has amassed 1,162 runs in 22 Tests at 30.57 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).

