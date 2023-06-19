Sports

Nathan Lyon completes 50 Ashes wickets in England: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 19, 2023 | 04:51 pm 2 min read

Lyon owns over 100 Ashes wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has added another feather to his already illustrious hat as he has completed 50 Ashes wickets in England. He accomplished the feat with his first wicket, off Joe Root (46), in England's second innings of the ongoing Ashes 2023 opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Notably, he returned with a four-wicket haul in England's first innings. Here are his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Lyon is one of the finest off-spinners of this generation and his Test numbers speak volumes of his prowess. He has also made a significant mark on England soil, where spinners are not known to get much assistance. Lyon made the ball talk on Day 1 of the ongoing game and claimed 4/149. The 35-year-old has struck in England's second innings as well.

Fifth Aussie spinner to get the milestone

Meanwhile, Lyon has become just the fifth Australian spinner to complete 50 Ashes wickets in England. He has joined compatriots Shane Warne (129), Clarrie Grimmett (67), Hugh Trumble (67), and Bill O'Reilly (50) in the elite list. West Indies's Lance Gibbs (62) is the only other visiting spinner with 50 or more Test wickets on England soil.

Here are his Ashes stats in England

Lyon, who is standing in his fourth Ashes series in England, has embraced bowling in these conditions. The 35-year-old touched the 50-wicket mark in his 14th Ashes appearance here. He averages just over 32 in these games as the tally includes a solitary fifer. Overall, Lyon has raced to 55 wickets in 15 Tests on England soil at a 30-plus average.

A look at his overall Ashes numbers

Lyon has snapped 106 wickets in 29 Ashes Tests at an average of 29-plus (5W: 2). Lyon snapped 20 wickets in the preceding Ashes series in England, in 2019. Among active bowlers, only Stuart Broad (134) and James Anderson (113) own more Ashes wickets. Among Australians, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins trail him in this regard with 74 wickets apiece.

500 wickets loading for Lyon

Lyon has raced to 492 wickets in 121 Tests, averaging over 31. He has scalped 23 Test fifers alongside four 10-wicket match hauls. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, only behind legends Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Warne (708), Anderson (686), Anil Kumble (619), Broad (585), Glenn McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519). Lyon can touch the 500-wicket mark in the ongoing series.

