Joe Root vs Steve Smith in Ashes: Statistical comparison

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 09, 2023, 01:08 pm 3 min read

Root is the higest run-getter in Tests among active players (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England and Australia are gearing up to cross swords in the Ashes, the oldest rivalry in cricket history. The 2023 edition will be played in England with the five-match series starting on June 16. Meanwhile, two of the best batters going around, Joe Root and Steve Smith will be on display in the series. Here we decode their stats in Ashes.

Most Ashes runs since debut

Smith has enjoyed batting against England, having smashed 3,044 runs in 32 Ashes Tests at an incredible average of 59.68. No other batter has scored more Ashes runs since his Test debut in 2010. Root follows the Australian in this list, smoking 2,016 runs in 29 Ashes Tests at 38.76. Notably, Smith's average is the highest among batters with 600-plus Ashes runs since 2010.

11 tons for Smith in Ashes

Smith owns 11 tons and as many fifties in Ashes. The tally also includes a couple of double-tons. Only Jack Hobbs (12) and Sir Donald Bradman (19) have hammered more Ashes tons. Meanwhile, no other batter has scored even five Ashes centuries since 2010. Root is way behind the Australian in this regard, having hammered just three Ashes centuries and 16 fifties.

How the duo has fared in England?

Smith's record in England is also incredible. Across 16 Ashes Tests in England, Smith has mustered 1,727 runs at 59.55 (100s: 6, 50s: 7). Overall, he has scored 1,848 Test runs in the UK. His tally of seven Test centuries in England is the joint-second-most by a visiting batter. Root has clobbered 1,124 in 15 home Ashes Tests at 41.62 (100s: 3, 50s: 7).

Their numbers in Australia

Coming to their numbers in Australia, Smith has smashed 1,417 runs in 18 home Ashes Tests at 54.50 (100s: 5, 50s: 5). Meanwhile, Root has blown hot and cold in Ashes Down Under. He has scored 892 runs in 14 Tests here at 35.68. While he is yet to score a ton in the nation, he has smashed nine Test fifties in Australia.

Smith's averages 60.22 in the format

Smith has raced to 8,913 runs in 97 Tests at a sensational average of 60.22. Among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs, only Bradman (99.94) has a better average. Meanwhile, Smith has struck 31 Test tons and 37 fifties. Ricky Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are the only Aussies with more Test centuries. No other active cricketer owns more Test tons.

Root is the highest run-getter among active Test players

In 130 Test matches, Root has amassed 11,004 runs at an impressive average of 50.47. He is the second-highest run-scorer in this format for England, only behind Alastair Cook with 12,472 runs. Meanwhile, no other active cricketer even owns 9,000 Test runs. His tally of 29 Test tons is only second to Smith among active cricketers. He also owns 58 fifties.

