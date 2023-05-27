Sports

Sean Abbott hammers the joint-fourth-fastest T20 century, key records scripted

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 27, 2023, 08:50 am 2 min read

Abbott smoked a 34-ball ton (Source: Twitter/@surreycricket)

Sean Abbott rewrote the record books with a blistering century in the ongoing T20 Blast, England's premier franchise-based T20 competition. He smoked an unbeaten 41-ball 110 as Surrey beat Kent by 41 runs. It was his maiden century in T20 cricket. Notably, Abbott reached his ton off just 34 balls, now the joint-fourth-fastest century in T20 cricket. Here are the key stats.

A fiery knock from Abbott

Abbott, who has the reputation of being a bowling all-rounder, was at his best against Kent. He arrived to bat at number six with the scorecard reading 64/4. The Australian attacked from the outset and smothered runs all over the park. His knock was laced with four boundaries and 11 maximums. As a result, Surrey posted 223/5, subsequently clinching the contest by 41 runs.

Here is how Abbott celebrated his ton!

Abbott joins Andrew Symonds

As mentioned Abbott's ton was the joint-fourth fastest in T20 cricket as he equaled the late Andrew Symonds, who accomplished the feat off 34 balls versus Middlesex in the 2004 T20 Blast. The duo hence now jointly holds the fastest ton in the competition's history. Chris Gayle (30), Rishabh Pant (32), and Wihan Lubbe (33) are the ones with faster T20 centuries.

Here are the other records scripted

Abbott smoked 11 sixes against Kent, the joint-most by a Surrey batter in a T20 innings. He went past his compatriot Aaron Finch, who slammed nine sixes against Somerset in 2019. Meanwhile, the all-rounder's 110* is now the second-highest score by a batter batting at number six or lower in T20 Blast. Daniel Christian (113*) tops this list.

A look at his overall stats

Abbott, who debuted in the T20 Blast a few days back, smothered his maiden fifty-plus score in T20 cricket. 41 was previously his highest score in the format. He has now raced to 743 runs in 133 games at 12.81 as his strike rate reads 122.60. The tally also includes 172 wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 (4W: 4, 5W: 1).