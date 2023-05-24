Sports

Chennai Super Kings: Decoding their stats in IPL finals

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 24, 2023, 02:44 pm 2 min read

CSK beat GT in Qualifier 1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings reached the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season after overcoming Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With this, CSK reached their 10th final in the cash-rich league and a first since 2021. The IPL 2023 final will be held on Sunday, May 28. Here we analyze CSK's stats.

CSK into their 10th IPL final

CSK reached the final in 2008 before losing to RR. They reached the final in 2010 and 2011, winning both, versus MI and RCB respectively. In 2012, they reached their third successive final but lost against KKR. CSK also lost successive finals in 2013 and 2015 to MI. In 2018, CSK beat SRH before losing to MI in 2019. In 2021, they beat KKR.

CSK's summary in finals from 2008 to 2018

IPL 2008 final: RR beat CSK by three wickets IPL 2010 final: CSK beat MI by 22 runs IPL 2011 final: CSK beat RCB by 58 runs IPL 2012 final: KKR beat CSK by five wickets IPL 2013 final: MI beat CSK by 23 runs IPL 2015 final: MI beat CSK by 41 runs IPL 2018 final: CSK beat SRH by eight wickets

CSK's summary in finals from 2019-2023

The IPL 2019 final saw MI pip CSK in a thriller by one run. In 2021, CSK tamed KKR by 27 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. And now, CSK will be waiting for the second finalist in IPL 2023.

Who can CSK face in the IPL 2023 final?

CSK won Qualifier 1 by 15 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad winning the Man-of-the-Match award. The IPL Eliminator will see Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai tonight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The winner will progress to Qualifier 2 with the loser bowing out. The winning team will take on Gujarat in Qualifier 2. The winner in that contest will reach the final.

CSK have clocked the most IPL finals

CSK have reached 10 IPL finals out of the 14 seasons they have featured in. Teams with most IPL finals: 10 - CSK, 6 - MI, 3 - KKR, 3 - RCB, 2 - RR, 2 - SRH, 1 - DC, KXIP, RPS, Delhi, GT.

CSK can win their fifth IPL trophy

CSK are four-time IPL champions and become just the second side after Mumbai to win five finals. Notably, MI lead the race with five IPL trophies, having won in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.