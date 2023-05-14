Sports

IPL 2023: CSK manage 144/6 against KKR at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings managed 144/6 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. A 48*-run knock from Shivam Dube saved the day for CSK. No other batter crossed the 30-run mark. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine shone on the sluggish Chepauk track, having shared four wickets. Notably, CSK will qualify for the playoffs with a win.

Another brisk start for CSK

As has been the case, CSK had a brisk start after skipper MS Dhoni elected to bat. Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana started the proceedings for KKR, while spin was introduced in the fourth over in the form of Chakravarthy. Chakravarthy got rid of Ruturaj Gaikwad on his third ball. Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway then took CSK to 52/1 in six overs.

KKR bowlers shine in middle overs

The KKR spinners were all over the Yellow Army in the middle overs (7-16). Chakravarthy dismissed Rahane in the first over after the Powerplay. While the CSK batters were at bay, Conway departed in the 10th over. Shardul Thakur provided KKR with this crucial breakthrough. Narine then dismissed Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in one over. CSK were 99/5 after 16 overs.

A brilliant spell from Narine

Narine, who is undergoing a rough patch, bowled brilliantly against CSK. He took two wickets for just 15 runs in four overs. The KKR spinner has raced to nine wickets in IPL 2023. The tally includes an economy of 8.06.

Dube plays an important knock

Once again, budding batter Shivam Dube bolstered CSK's middle order. Although the left-handed batter couldn't strike consistently, he held one end. Dube smashed an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls, a knock laced with 1 four and 3 sixes. He also shared a 68-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (20). Dube has now raced to 360 runs in IPL 2023 at 40.00.

Joint-most sixes vs spin in IPL 2023

The ongoing IPL season has seen the resurgence of Dube. As of now, he is one of only three batters with 30 or more sixes in the season. Notably, Dube has the joint-most sixes against spin (19) this season, with Sanju Samson.