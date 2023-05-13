Sports

IPL: Rashid Khan takes four-fer, records his highest T20 score

IPL: Rashid Khan takes four-fer, records his highest T20 score

Written by Parth Dhall May 13, 2023, 12:16 am 2 min read

Mumbai Indians won by 27 runs despite Rashid's knock (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Titans in match number 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MI successfully defended 218/5 with a comprehensive bowling effort. Earlier, a whirlwind century from Suryakumar Yadav laid the foundation for MI's innings. Rashid Khan took a four-wicket haul in the first innings before smashing an unbeaten 79. It was his highest T20 score.

A scintillating knock from Rashid

GT were tottering on 100/6 in the run-chase when Rashid arrived in the middle. Two more wickets in the form of Rahul Tewatia and Noor Ahmed thereafter. Rashid added 88 runs along with Alzarri Joseph, an effort that went in vain. Nevertheless, the former slammed his maiden IPL half-century. Rashid slammed an unbeaten 79(32), his career-best score in T20 cricket.

Rashid attains these feats with the bat

Rashid now has the highest score by a batter at number eight or below in the IPL. He broke the record of Pat Cummins, who slammed 66* against Chennai Super Kings in 2021. Rashid hammered 10 sixes, the joint-second-most in an IPL run-chase. He also owns the most sixes in an innings for GT, surpassing Shubman Gill's seven against Lucknow Super Giants in 2023.

Another unique feat for Rashid

Rashid has become the first-ever player to have struck 10 sixes batting at number eight or lower in overall T20 cricket. The 24-year-old finished with a strike rate of 246.88.

Rashid takes a four-fer

Rashid shone with the ball in the first innings. The leg-spinner got rid of both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the first over after the Powerplay. Rashid, who was quite economical, removed Nehal Wadhera in his next over. Rashid dismissed Tim David on his final ball of the match. The former finally finished with figures of 4/30 in four overs.

Rashid completes 550 T20 wickets

Rashid, who perturbed the MI batters, raced to 550 T20 wickets during the innings. He has become the first-ever spinner to reach this mark in the format. Overall, Rashid is behind only West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo, who has snapped up 615 T20 wickets. Bravo and Rashid are the only two players with over 500 T20 wickets. Sunil Narine follows Rashid with 485 wickets.

Double of four wickets and a fifty in losing cause

Rashid has become just the third player to have registered the double of four wickets and a fifty in a losing cause in the IPL. Yuvraj Singh (2011 and 2014) and Mitchell Marsh (2023) are the only other players with this feat.