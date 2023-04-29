Sports

GT hand KKR their sixth defeat in IPL 2023: Stats

GT hand KKR their sixth defeat in IPL 2023: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 29, 2023, 07:46 pm 3 min read

Gujarat Titans handed Kolkata Knight Riders their sixth loss in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans handed Kolkata Knight Riders their sixth defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday at Eden Gardens. KKR posted a total of 179/7 in 20 overs which Andre Russell felt was below par. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored the bulk of KKR's runs. In response, Gujarat got the job done, despite KKR's efforts. Here are the stats.

Here's the match summary

Gurbaz was the chief architect for KKR as they got 61/2 in the powerplay. However, the middle overs were an issue as KKR consumed plenty of dot balls and lost wickets. Gurbaz's scalp in the 16th over was a key moment. Russel got some crucial runs in the end. Gujarat were going along nicely before KKR's spinners applied pressure. However, Gujarat turned things around.

Gurbaz smokes his second IPL fifty

Afghanistan batting sensation, Gurbaz, smoked 81 off just 39 deliveries. It was his second IPL fifty which was studded with five boundaries and seven maximums. Earlier this season, he scored a match-winning 57 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has now raced to 183 runs in six IPL games at 30.5 (SR: 145.23). Gurbaz now owns 3,287 runs in T20 cricket (50s: 21, 100s: 1).

Shami rattles KKR with 3/33

Gujarat Titans speedster Mohammed Shami used all his experience and came out on top with a three-fer (3/33). Playing his 101st IPL match, Shami has raced to 111 wickets at 28.07. In IPL 2023, Shami has scalped 13 wickets in eight matches this season at an impressive average of 18.15. Shami has become the second bowler to register 100 dot balls in IPL 2023.

Little and Noor bowl well for Gujarat

Ireland pacer Joshua Little was brilliant for Gujarat. He conceded 25 from his four overs, picking two scalps. He registered his best bowling figures in the IPL, racing to five scalps at 37.50. Afghanistan's young left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad conceded 21 from his four overs, taking two scalps. In four matches, he has eight scalps at a sensational average of 13.12.

Gill shines with a classy 49-run knock

Gujarat opener Shubman Gill scored a classy 49-run knock from 35 balls (8 fours). Gill is now the third-highest scorer in IPL 2023 with 333 runs from eight games at 41.62. Overall, he has 2,233 runs in the IPL at 33.33.

Do you know?

Rashid Khan played his 100th IPL match. However, he recorded his second-costliest spell, conceding 54 runs from four overs. Rashid has 126 scalps under his belt at 20.74.

Shankar and Miller add an unbeaten 87-run stand

Gujarat were 93/3 at one stage before Vijay Shankar and David Miller took the game away. Initially, the two took time to settle in before the onslaught began. Shankar got himself to a fifty from 24 balls. He smashed two fours and five sixes. He slapped his fifth IPL fifty. Miller hammered an 18-ball 32. He now has 2,635 runs at 37.62.