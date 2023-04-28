Sports

Fakhar Zaman slams his ninth ODI hundred: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 28, 2023, 12:47 am 1 min read

Pakistan cricket team opener Fakhar Zaman slammed a sublime 117-run knock (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team opener Fakhar Zaman slammed a sublime 117-run knock in the first ODI versus New Zealand in Rawalpindi. His effort helped Pakistan (291/5) chase down New Zealand's target of 289. Batting first, the Kiwis posted 288/7 in 20 overs, riding on Daryl Mitchell's 113. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah claimed 2/29. In response, Fakhar and Imam-ul-Haq set the base for Pakistan's win.

Fakhar makes his knock count

Fakhar and Imam made use of the conditions, adding a solid 124-run stand. Post Imam's dismissal, Fakhar and Babar Azam added 90 runs for the second wicket. Fakhar was effective and did well to stay on and bat as long as possible. His knock was laced with 13 fours and a six. Fakhar was eventually dismissed by Rachin Ravindra in the 43rd over.

Ninth hundred for Fakhar

Fakhar has surpassed the 2,900-run mark in ODIs (2,902) at an average of 46.80. He has nine hundreds and 15 fifties. Versus New Zealand, Fakhar has raced to 587 runs from 12 matches at 53.36. He slammed his second century versus the Kiwis. At home, Fakhar has surpassed the 500-run mark (571) at an average of 43.92. He slammed his second century at home.