Thailand PM Shinawatra suspended over leaked call to Cambodian leader  

Thailand 's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been suspended by the Constitutional Court, pending a case seeking her dismissal. The suspension comes as the court considers a petition filed by 36 senators seeking her dismissal. The senators have accused Shinawatra of dishonesty and breaching ethical standards over a leaked conversation with Cambodia 's former leader, Hun Sen.

Interim leadership Deputy prime minister to lead government Following her suspension, the Thai government will be led by a deputy prime minister in a caretaker capacity. The court's decision on the case against Shinawatra is still pending. However, she will continue to serve as the new culture minister after a recent cabinet reshuffle. Thailand's king authorized Paetongtarn's cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday after her allies quit over the leaked phone call.

Diplomatic dispute Controversy began with call to Cambodia The controversy erupted from a June 15 phone call aimed at easing border tensions with Cambodia. During this call, Shinawatra referred to Hun Sen as "uncle" and criticized a Thai army commander, which is seen as crossing a line in the military-dominated country. She has since apologized for her remarks, claiming they were meant as a negotiating tactic.

Political fallout Shinawatra's coalition government on shaky ground The leaked conversation sparked public outrage and left Shinawatra's coalition government on shaky ground. A key party in the alliance pulled out and is likely to call for a no-confidence vote in parliament. Thousands of protesters are also calling for her resignation over the incident. "I will let the process take its course," Paetongtarn told reporters on Monday. Paetongtarn took office less than a year ago, but the Cambodia incident has severely weakened her position.