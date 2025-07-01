Thailand PM Shinawatra suspended over leaked call to Cambodian leader
What's the story
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been suspended by the Constitutional Court, pending a case seeking her dismissal. The suspension comes as the court considers a petition filed by 36 senators seeking her dismissal. The senators have accused Shinawatra of dishonesty and breaching ethical standards over a leaked conversation with Cambodia's former leader, Hun Sen.
Interim leadership
Deputy prime minister to lead government
Following her suspension, the Thai government will be led by a deputy prime minister in a caretaker capacity. The court's decision on the case against Shinawatra is still pending. However, she will continue to serve as the new culture minister after a recent cabinet reshuffle. Thailand's king authorized Paetongtarn's cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday after her allies quit over the leaked phone call.
Diplomatic dispute
Controversy began with call to Cambodia
The controversy erupted from a June 15 phone call aimed at easing border tensions with Cambodia. During this call, Shinawatra referred to Hun Sen as "uncle" and criticized a Thai army commander, which is seen as crossing a line in the military-dominated country. She has since apologized for her remarks, claiming they were meant as a negotiating tactic.
Political fallout
Shinawatra's coalition government on shaky ground
The leaked conversation sparked public outrage and left Shinawatra's coalition government on shaky ground. A key party in the alliance pulled out and is likely to call for a no-confidence vote in parliament. Thousands of protesters are also calling for her resignation over the incident. "I will let the process take its course," Paetongtarn told reporters on Monday. Paetongtarn took office less than a year ago, but the Cambodia incident has severely weakened her position.
Legal proceedings
Thaksin Shinawatra faces royal defamation charges
Separately, her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is also facing legal troubles. He appeared in court to face royal defamation charges over a 2015 interview with South Korean media. The case centers around allegations that he disrespected Thailand's powerful monarchy, a serious crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He has denied the allegations and pledged allegiance to the crown.