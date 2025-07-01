Turkey arrests journalists over cartoon allegedly depicting prophet Muhammad

Clashes broke out in Istanbul , Turkey, on Monday, with police firing rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse a throng following reports that a satirical magazine had published a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad . As the news spread, enraged demonstrators stormed a club frequented by LeMan employees, resulting in violent clashes with police, per AFP. The scuffles quickly escalated into clashes involving 250 to 300 people. Protesters also gathered outside LeMan's offices chanting, "Tooth for tooth, blood for blood, revenge, revenge."

Arrests and defense Interior minister announced arrest of cartoonist In a post on X, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that the police had arrested the cartoonist responsible for the image as well as the magazine's graphic designer. "These shameless individuals will be held accountable before the law," he said. The city's chief prosecutor ordered the arrest of the magazine's editors for "publicly insulting religious values." Four employees of the satirical magazine LeMan have been arrested over the caricature.

Apology issued LeMan magazine apologized to readers The magazine, however, defended its work by clarifying that it was not intended to insult Islam or its prophet and that the cartoon was misinterpreted. "The cartoonist wanted to portray the righteousness of...oppressed Muslim people by depicting a Muslim killed by Israel, he never intended to belittle religious values," it said. "We do not accept the stigma imposed on us because there is no depiction of our prophet. It takes a very malicious person to interpret the cartoon...this way."