Rashid Khan becomes first spinner to complete 550 T20 wickets

Written by Parth Dhall May 12, 2023, 10:44 pm 2 min read

An incredible knock from Suryakumar Yadav powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans in the 57th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium. A four-wicket spell by Rashid Khan saved the day for the Titans. In the process, Rashid completed 550 T20 wickets. He has become the first spinner to reach this mark.

Rashid disarrays MI's top order

An incredible spell from Rashid helped the Titans gain momentum in the middle overs. The leg-spinner got rid of both Rohit and Ishan in the first over after the Powerplay. Rashid, who was quite economical, removed Nehal Wadhera in his next over. Rashid dismissed Tim David on his final ball of the match. The former finally finished with figures of 4/30 in four overs.

Rashid unlocks this achievement

Rashid, who perturbed the MI batters, raced to 550 T20 wickets during the innings. He has become the first-ever spinner to reach this mark in the format. Overall, Rashid is behind only West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo, who has snapped up 615 T20 wickets. Bravo and Rashid are the only two players with over 500 T20 wickets. Sunil Narine follows Rashid with 485 wickets.

Rashid bags the Purple Cap

Rashid now has the Purple Cap, having raced to 23 wickets in IPL 2023. He eclipsed Rajasthan Royals's Yuzvendra Chahal, who owns 21 wickets in the ongoing season. Notably, Rashid and Chahal are the only players with over 20 wickets this season.