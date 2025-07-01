Did A$AP Rocky confirm Rihanna's 3rd baby's gender?

Fans were quick to interpret Rocky's comments as a confirmation of their third child's gender. One fan wrote, "IT'S A GIRL," while others praised the rapper for his cleverness in handling the interview. "You will NEVER catch Rocky slipping!!!!" a fan gushed on Instagram. "He's always on top of these interviews. lol." However, representatives for both Rocky and Rihanna have not confirmed anything.

Family growth

Couple welcomed their 2nd son in 2024

The couple, who have been together since 2020, are already parents to two sons - RZA (3) and Riot (1). They announced their third pregnancy last month at the Met Gala. Rihanna had previously revealed in an Interview magazine interview that she wanted to "try for [a] girl" but wouldn't be disappointed if they had another boy. The couple is reportedly excited about expanding their family and giving their boys a sibling.