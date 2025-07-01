Did A$AP Rocky confirm Rihanna's 3rd baby's gender?
What's the story
Rapper A$AP Rocky may have accidentally revealed the sex of his and singer Rihanna's third child during a recent interview. At the premiere of The Smurfs in Belgium, an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked him if this was "the girl you've been waiting for." To which, he replied, "It is, man. It is," before holding up a Smurfette doll and saying, "Right here."
Social media reaction
Fans think Rocky just confirmed the baby is a girl
Fans were quick to interpret Rocky's comments as a confirmation of their third child's gender. One fan wrote, "IT'S A GIRL," while others praised the rapper for his cleverness in handling the interview. "You will NEVER catch Rocky slipping!!!!" a fan gushed on Instagram. "He's always on top of these interviews. lol." However, representatives for both Rocky and Rihanna have not confirmed anything.
Family growth
Couple welcomed their 2nd son in 2024
The couple, who have been together since 2020, are already parents to two sons - RZA (3) and Riot (1). They announced their third pregnancy last month at the Met Gala. Rihanna had previously revealed in an Interview magazine interview that she wanted to "try for [a] girl" but wouldn't be disappointed if they had another boy. The couple is reportedly excited about expanding their family and giving their boys a sibling.