Next Article

Katy Perry to perform at Ambani pre-wedding party

Katy Perry to perform at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash in Cannes

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:02 pm May 31, 202406:02 pm

What's the story Katy Perry is scheduled to perform at the pre-wedding party of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son, Anant and Viren and Shaila Merchant's daughter, Radhika in Cannes, France on Friday. The event, named La Vite E Un Viaggio (life is a journey), will be held at a $50.85M estate with a masquerade ball theme. According to an inside source quoted by The Sun, "Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment."

Grand celebration

Extravagant pre-wedding bash to feature fireworks display

The second round of pre-wedding party is currently going on with 800 guests on a cruise around Europe, with multiple stops. The cruise will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the grand celebration. The same source added, "Guests will be treated to a grand fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes." Perry is reportedly being "paid millions" for her performance at the five-hour-long party.

Celebrity performances

Pre-wedding celebrations attract global pop stars

Perry aside, international DJ David Guetta performed during the cruise party, and a video surfaced online showing popular band Backstreet Boys performing their hit track I Wanna Be With You for the audience on the cruise. This is not the first time global pop stars have been invited to perform at Ambani family events. The couple's first pre-wedding party in India featured a performance by singer Rihanna and was attended by notable figures such as Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.

Star performances

Shakira to join Perry in performing at pre-wedding bash

Colombian singer Shakira is also expected to perform her biggest hits at the pre-wedding bash. She is reportedly charging between ₹10-15 crore for the event. Pitbull, too, performed at the cruise party, reportedly collaborating with Indian artist, Guru Randhawa. The pair will get hitched on July 12 in Mumbai, according to the wedding invites that were released on Thursday.