Renowned lawyer Harish Salve gets married for 3rd time

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 04, 2023 | 01:43 pm 2 min read

Harish Salve, former solicitor general of India, gets married for third time

Top lawyer and former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve, reportedly got hitched for the third time on Sunday. In a grand ceremony in London, the 68-year-old exchanged wedding vows with his bride, Trina, in the presence of close friends, said reports. It is also learned that high-profile names like Reliance Industries boss Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, Sunil Mittal, and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi, among others, attended the private ceremony.

Visuals of Salve's private wedding ceremony in London

Details on Salve's previous marriages

Reportedly, Salve was married to his first wife, Meenakshi, for nearly four decades and the former couple also has two daughters: Saaniya and Sakshi. After they got a divorce in June 2020, the former solicitor general got married to London-based artist Caroline Brossard later that year, according to Times Now. However, the duo apparently got divorced later, following which Salve tied the knot with Trina on Sunday.

Know about Salve's illustrious legal career

One of India's most prominent lawyers, Salve has been involved in numerous high-profile cases and has prominent clients. He appeared in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, representing him and charging only Re. 1 as legal fees. He also successfully defended Bollywood star Salman Khan in his 2002 hit-and-run case. Salve was also appointed as Queen's Counsel for the courts of England and Wales earlier this year, reported Hindustan Times. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015.

More on former solicitor general

As for Salve's academic qualifications and career, he pursued his LLB from Maharashtra's Nagpur University. He also completed chartered accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). After beginning his legal career in 1980, he took on the role of a senior advocate at the Delhi High Court in 1992. The senior lawyer held the prestigious post of the country's solicitor general from November 1999 to November 2002.

