Ravish Kumar's 'While We Watched' trailer out before UK debut

Written by Aikantik Bag June 16, 2023 | 05:20 pm 1 min read

Filmmaker Vinay Shukla's newsroom documentary titled While We Watched is gearing up for its UK debut at the Sheffield Doc Fest. This documentary traces Indian journalist Ravish Kumar's resistance against disinformation. The trailer of the same has been released. This documentary has received several international accolades for its storytelling at a time when information dissemination has been polluted for social and political motives.

The documentary offers a closer look at Kumar's work amid threats. The documentary has been screened at Busan International Film Festival, and Helsinki DocPoint Festival, among others. Kumar is the recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award and was one of the leading faces of NDTV. He resigned from the company after Gautam Adani took over the company. Currently, Kumar runs a YouTube news channel.

