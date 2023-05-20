India

Body of Indian national killed in Sudan unrest reaches home

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 20, 2023, 05:14 pm 1 min read

More than 700 people have been killed in Sudan violence so far, a UN report said

The body of Albert Augustine, an Indian national killed last month during violence in Sudan, was reportedly brought to India on Friday. Notably, Augustine, who worked at a Dal Group company in Khartoum, was hit by a stray bullet and died on April 15. According to the Indian Embassy in Sudan, the body was carried to India on a C-17 Airforce evacuation aircraft.

Jaishankar expressed grief over Augustine's death

On April 16, K Sudhakaran, a Congress MP from Kerala's Kannur, wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his immediate intervention to bring the body of Augustine back to India. Jaishankar, in a tweet, said he was "deeply grieved" to learn about Augustine's death, adding the embassy was making all efforts to extend the fullest assistance to the family.

Sudan violence kills over 700 people: UN

Notably, Sudan has been witnessing violence for the last five weeks, with its military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighting for power as political factions negotiate on forming a transitional government after a 2021 military coup. The United Nations (UN) reported that the clashes have claimed more than 700 lives, left around 5,300 people injured, and displaced over one million people.