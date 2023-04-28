India

China, India share common interests: Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu

Chinese Defence Minister speaks after Rajnath Singh avoids handshake

Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu batted for a long-term, strategic, and comprehensive perspective with India during a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defence Ministers meeting on Thursday. "As major neighboring countries and important developing countries, China and India share far more common interests than differences," Shangfu stated.

Two sides should view bilateral relations: Shangfu

He also stated that "the two sides should view bilateral relations and each other's development from a comprehensive, long-term and strategic perspective, and jointly contribute wisdom and strength to the world and regional peace and stability." Notably, Singh had stated that the relationship between the two nations is predicated on the existence of peace and tranquility at the border.

Singh did not shake hands with Chinese counterpart

Notably, this is the first visit by the Chinese Defence Minister since the border transgression in Galwan in 2020.

Videos taken ahead of the meeting show Singh welcoming his Chinese counterpart with folded hands but not with a handshake.

He was, however, seen sharing a firm handshake with his colleagues from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Iran.

Shangfu talks India-China border issues

"The two sides should take a long-term view, place the border issue in an appropriate position in bilateral relations, and promote the transition of the border situation to normalized management," Shangfu stated. "It is hoped that the two sides will work together to continuously enhance mutual trust between the two militaries and make proper contributions to the development of bilateral relations," he added.

Both countries held 18th round of meeting recently

Prior to the Chinese defence minister's visit to India, both countries recently held the 18th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point. During the meeting, both nations agreed to maintain stability and security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.

Indian, Chinese troops clashed in December

To highlight some of the border tensions between the two countries, in December last year, Indian forces clashed with Chinese troops along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. In June 2020, Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the Galwan Valley, killing 20 Indian soldiers, the deadliest in nearly 50 years. According to The Klaxon, China lost 38 soldiers, although it wasn't officially confirmed.