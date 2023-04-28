India

Delhi liquorgate: Sisodia's bail plea dismissed in money laundering case

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 28, 2023, 04:46 pm 1 min read

Manish Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar Jail

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's bail plea in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, reported NDTV. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9. He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 12

Notably, this comes a day after a Delhi court extended Sisodia's judicial custody by 15 days till May 12 in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged scam. The corruption charges are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested the politician on February 26. He was recently named as an accused in CBI's supplementary chargesheet.