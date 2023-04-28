India

Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law claims her daughter made him prime minister

Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law claims her daughter made him prime minister

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 28, 2023, 04:15 pm 2 min read

Sudha Murty is the mother of Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty

United Kingdom (UK) PM Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law and Padma Shri awardee Sudha Murty has claimed that her daughter, Akshata Murty, made her husband a prime minister. In a video that has been circulating on social media, the 72-year-old can be heard saying in Kannada that her businesswoman daughter influenced Sunak's life in many ways, specifically his diet. Notably, the couple got married in 2009.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by rayara_mahime on April 28, 2023 at 12:36 pm IST

Sunak, his family 'very religious': Murty

In the clip, Murty said, "I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband the prime minister of the UK. The reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband." She added that Sunak fasts every Thursday as he is "very religious." "Our son-in-law's mother fasts every Monday but he fasts on Thursdays," Murty said.

Sunak became UK's youngest PM last year

In October last year, Sunak made history by becoming the UK's youngest prime minister at 42. Per ANI, Sunak has been subjected to repeated scrutiny over the last few years due to the billionaire status of his father-in-law, NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys. Questions have been raised over whether the prime minister has declared the full extent of his family's financial interests.