India

Delhi liqourgate: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 12

Delhi liqourgate: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 12

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 27, 2023, 04:07 pm 1 min read

Sisodia is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody for another 15 days in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case. According to ANI, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was remanded to judicial custody till May 12 on Thursday. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26.

CBI recently named Sisodia in its chargesheet

Reportedly, the CBI, which named Sisodia as an accused in its chargesheet, told the court that while the investigation against him was over, the probe into the now-defunct policy and its alleged beneficiaries was underway. Earlier, reports suggested that Sisodia may get bail on Friday in a money laundering case related to the alleged scam, which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).