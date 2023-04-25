India

Delhi liquorgate: Sisodia named in CBI chargesheet for 1st time

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 25, 2023, 06:46 pm 1 min read

CBI arrested Manish Sisodia on February 26

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been named as an accused for the first time in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi liquor policy scam case, reported NDTV. The chargesheet also named businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, Hyderabad-based CA Butchibabu Gorantla, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha's former auditor, and a person named Arjun Pandey.

Why does this story matter?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested by the central probe agency in connection with the case on February 26.

However, the chargesheet was not filed until the 58th day, which may have prevented Sisodia from being granted default bail, per Times of India.

Last week, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was also questioned by the CBI for nine hours regarding the matter.

What is the alleged liquor policy scam case?

It is alleged that the Delhi government's 2021-22 Excise Policy, which was introduced to grant licenses to liquor traders, favored certain dealers after they allegedly paid bribes for it. The issue was raised by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was filed. The policy was later scrapped with the AAP government strongly refuting the corruption charges.