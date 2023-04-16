India

Delhi liquorgate: Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 16, 2023, 12:40 pm 2 min read

Arvind Kejriwal has appeared before CBI for questioning in Delhi's liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case. The agency issued a summons to Kejriwal on Friday, after which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo claimed that no such scam happened in the national capital, slamming the central probe agencies CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Why does this story matter?

The CBI and the ED have made many arrests in connection with suspected irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's 2021-22 Excise Policy.

The Delhi government authorized the policy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

The CBI is investigating the corruption component of the case, while the ED is investigating the money laundering side.

What Arvind Kejriwal said ahead of CBI appearance

On Sunday, in a video message, Kejriwal said, "They (CBI) have called me today, and I will definitely go. They are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail." "If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions," he said. He was reportedly accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP MPs and ministers to the CBI headquarters.

Security beefed up outside AAP office, several workers detained

Security was tightened outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi ahead of Kejriwal's questioning, said reports. More than 1,000 security personnel were deployed, and CrPC Section 144 was also imposed in the area to prevent people from assembling. According to PTI, security has also been beefed up outside the AAP's Delhi office on Rouse Avenue. Several AAP workers were detained after they protested Kejriwal's questioning.

Kejriwal slams ED, CBI; claims liquor scam never happened

After receiving the CBI summons on Friday, Kejriwal on Saturday claimed no liquor policy scam happened in Delhi and attacked the ED and CBI. The AAP chief alleged the central probe agencies lied in their court affidavits, and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was falsely charged in the case. He also stated that AAP would file cases against the agencies for the same.