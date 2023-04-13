Lifestyle

Meet 20-year-old Aria, India's second K-pop star

Meet 20-year-old Aria, India's second K-pop star

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Lahari Basu Apr 13, 2023, 02:40 pm 3 min read

Aria is now one of the five members of X:IN, a Korean girl group

The K-pop industry has gained widespread popularity across the world throughout the years with people obsessing over K-pop artists and groups. One such influential K-pop artist is Aria who is also known as Gauthami. She is the second K-pop star to emerge from India after Sriya Lenka. The 20-year-old young singer is now one of the five members of X:IN, a Korean K-pop group.

Aria was born in Kerala to a Malayalam family

Born in Kerala as Gauthami to a Malayam family, Aria appeared in the Malayalam film Melvilasom as a child artist. Later, she joined the GBK Entertainment organization in 2022 and became a trainee of the online training platform Universe using the name Ami. In November 2022, she changed her name to Aria and was ready to debut with GBK's upcoming girl group MEP-C.

Aria became the final member of X:IN on March 7

Unfortunately, Aria left GBK's group in early 2023. Following this, on March 7, there was an official confirmation that Aria is the fifth and final member of the multinational girl group X:IN under Escrow Entertainment. The group currently includes one Korean-Australian member, one Russian member, two Korean members, and one Indian member. The other members of the group are Roa, E.sha, Nova, and Chi.u.

Both Indian and Korean fans are showering love on Aria

Aria has received a lot of love and support from her Indian fans. She is also getting praise from Korea for her terrific talent. Fans are sharing the star's images and fancams on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo with the hashtag "K-pop's first Indian member Aria." The hashtag is number 4 on Weibo's hot search list and videos have reached over 90 million views.

The K-pop group debuted on April 11

On March 8, 2023, the line-up reveal video of the 44th K-Stage Yes or No event showed Aria and Nova which confirmed Aria's official membership in the group. On March 12, the group released their pre-debut single Who Am I which left fans curious. The K-pop group made its debut on April 11 releasing its first digital single named Keeping the Fire.

Shriya Lenka is the first Indian K-pop star

Shriya Lenka, an 18-year-old girl from Odisha, made headlines last year when she became the first Indian K-pop star. During the lockdown, Lenka began auditioning for various K-pop groups and was eventually selected for a training camp in Seoul. On May 26, 2022, BlackSwan, the famous K-pop group announced Sriya as its fifth member after five months of hard work.