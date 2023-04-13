Lifestyle

Golden rules of applying perfume the right way

Golden rules of applying perfume the right way

Written by Sneha Das Apr 13, 2023, 01:43 pm 2 min read

Applying perfume the right way will make it long-lasting

A perfume not only makes you smell good but also boosts your confidence and self-esteem, complementing your overall look. Applying perfume in the right way and on the right spots of your body is important to enhance the fragrance and make create a long-lasting effect. Here's how to apply perfume the correct way to smell amazing throughout the day.

Moisturize your skin before applying your perfume

If you have been dabbing perfume on your wrists and rubbing them together, then stop right now! This causes the top notes of the fragrance to fade and evaporate. Rubbing causes friction which heats up the perfume and alters the fragrance. Moisturize your skin with a light unscented body lotion and then spritz over some perfume on the skin for a long-lasting fragrance.

Spray the perfume on your pulse points

Instead of spraying your perfume on random parts of your body, focus on the pulse points as these areas are warm parts of your body that emit extra heat, thereby naturally diffusing a fragrance and making the aroma smell stronger. Your pulse points are the inner elbows, behind your ear lobes, the back of your knees, below your belly button, and inside your wrists.

Apply perfume post-shower

To make your perfume long-lasting, spritz it immediately after taking a shower instead of as the last step before heading out. Your skin is moisturized, and warm with open pores post-shower which helps the perfume absorb better boosting its staying power. However, make sure that your skin is dry-cleaned with a towel after a shower before applying the perfume.

Spritz some on your hair

Besides the pulse points, your hair can also hold fragrances well. You can spritz some non-alcohol-based perfume on the ends or middle of your hair at the back of your head to leave a trail of scent every time you walk by or swing your head. Spray the perfume on your hairbrush instead of directly spritzing it onto your mane to prevent any damage.

Apply perfume on your clothes

Lastly, remember to apply some perfume on your clothes to make your fragrance last all day long. However, do not spray it on silk clothes to avoid staining. It might smell different on clothes than on the skin, creating a lighter aroma. Another trick is to spritz perfume in the air and wave your clothes around it before heading out to smell fresh.