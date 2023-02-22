Lifestyle

Beauty review: Sixam glow go-to-bed sleeping mask

Beauty review: Sixam glow go-to-bed sleeping mask

Written by Sneha Das Feb 22, 2023, 03:47 pm 3 min read

This sleeping mask will rejuvenate and moisturize your skin overnight

If you want to get a good night's sleep and wake up the following morning with healthy, glowing, and clear skin, then you must include a sleeping mask in your daily skincare routine. It reduces pigmentation, moisturizes your skin overnight, and keeps dryness at bay. Sixam glow's go-to-bed sleeping mask claims to rejuvenate your skin overnight. Here's our review of this magical Korean product.

About the product

This cushiony, leave-on gel-like sleeping mask is cruelty-free, non-animal derived, and paraben-free. The antioxidants in this beauty concoction claim to deliver intense hydration while you sleep with its pillow-proof technology. This mask swears to offer you overnight brightness, making you wake up with the smooth, glowing, and even-toned skin of your dreams. It helps keep water molecules on the skin's surface which ensures hydration.

What the product constitutes

The sleeping mask contains blueberry fruit extract which is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. It helps boost collagen for bright and glowing skin. Peach fruit extract is another hero ingredient in this product that help fade dark spots and reduce pigmentation, making the skin firm and radiant. The hyaluronic acid in it boosts skin hydration and PHA in it enhances cell regeneration.

Product packaging

The product comes in a cute and handy makeup bag that you can use later on to store your beauty products. The adorable pink and lavender-colored packaging makes it eye-catching and oh-so-Korean. The 50-gram tub of the sleeping mask comes neatly nestled inside a box. The price of the 50-gram product is Rs. 990. Its unique gelatinous texture spreads evenly on the skin.

How to apply the product

Use this sleeping mask as part of the last step of your nighttime skincare routine. Apply a generous layer of the mask evenly on your face avoiding the lip and eye area. Leave it overnight before washing your face in the morning. You can also use it as a moisturizer in your morning routine before SPF for a hydrating glow throughout the day.

Made my skin super nourished and glowing

I have sensitive skin that gets dry sometimes. This sleeping mask worked wonders for my skin and I woke up in the morning with a radiant and natural glow. I didn't get any pimples or irritation after using it and my skin felt firm and well-hydrated. It claims to boost collagen levels but that can only be determined after long-term use.

Should you go for this nourishing sleeping mask?

The product lives up to its claim of offering soft, well-hydrated, and glowing skin in the morning. It has a fresh aroma with a hint of mild blueberry fragrance that is soothing to your senses. The gel-based formula feels light on your skin and doesn't cause any greasiness at all. It is relaxing and rejuvenating which helps you sleep better.