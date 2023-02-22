Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Reasons why you should get a body massage done

A body massage offers both physical and mental health benefits

Gone are those days when massage was only available at high-end spas and considered a medical remedy prescribed by doctors. Today, this therapy is offered by various autonomous professionals and rejuvenation centers at clinics, hospitals, hotels, malls, and even airports, making it an activity that is enjoyed by nearly everyone. Let us take a look at the top five health benefits of body massage.

Relieves sore and painful muscles

A body massage can help you find respite from those constantly sore, stiff, and painful muscles. How? Well, a massage can increase blood flow in the affected area, which further offers oxygen and nutrients that repair achy fibers. It also decreases inflammation, relieves tightness in the muscles, reduces contractions and spasms, and alleviates swelling, helping one recover from pains.

Eliminates stress and anxiety

Massage is a great way to break free from stress and anxiety as it is effective in lowering cortisol, the stress hormone. Additionally, it increases the levels of serotonin in your body, which is one feel-good hormone that combats feelings of sadness, restlessness, anxiety, stress, and depression. Deep tissue massage and Swedish massage are two of the many kinds that you can opt for.

Improves your digestion

It is possible to give a boost to your digestive system with a body massage. The massage therapist can safely use some deep tissue techniques or strokes to promote the proper breaking down of food. If you have acid reflux, these techniques can also push back acid from your esophagus toward your stomach. It also releases tension in the abdominal muscles.

Enhances your blood circulation

The techniques used by massage professionals and the pressure they apply on your body can significantly improve blood circulation. The blood collected in congested parts of the body is then able to move through the system, helping you steer clear of blood clotting. Swedish massage is among the best ones to improve blood circulation as it allows new blood in the body to flow.

Relaxes your nervous system

A body massage can effectively stimulate the receptors that transmit signals to your brain, fostering relaxation of the mind. During a massage session, your body and mind enter a 'rest and digest' mode which helps you fall asleep faster (goodbye insomnia!), work around stabilizing blood sugar levels (good for diabetics), and treat headaches. This also increases your alertness and overall energy.