Will Donald Trump pardon Diddy? He responds to speculations

US President Donald Trump recently opened up about a possible presidential pardon for Sean "Diddy" Combs , who is currently serving time in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. The music mogul was recently found guilty of two prostitution-related charges but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering. After this mixed verdict, Trump remains undecided about granting a pardon to Combs.

Trial outcome Combs's lawyer has reached out to me: Trump In a recent interview with Newsmax, Trump described the outcome of Combs's trial as "sort of half innocent." "He was celebrating a victory, but he seems...I guess it wasn't as good of a victory." He confirmed that Combs's lawyer has contacted him regarding a potential pardon. To note, despite avoiding more serious accusations, Judge Arun Subramanian has denied him bail, and prosecutors believe he could face up to 20 years in jail if sentenced.

Relationship dynamics We used to get along very well, says Trump Trump also spoke about his personal history with Combs, saying they used to get along "very well." However, things changed once he ran for office. "Probably, you know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy." "I didn't know him well but when I ran for office he was very hostile," Trump said.