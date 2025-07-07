Inmates gave standing ovation to Diddy after sex crime acquittal

Sean "Diddy" Combs was met with a standing ovation from his fellow inmates upon returning to prison after being acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges . His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told The Associated Press that this victory could inspire hope among Black incarcerated men in America. Despite the acquittals, Combs remains imprisoned on prostitution-related charges, which could add several years to his sentence.

Details 'We never get to see anyone who beats the government' Agnifilo revealed that Combs's fellow inmates were amazed by his acquittal, saying, "They all said: 'We never get to see anyone who beats the government.'" The attorney also shared that he had predicted this outcome after federal agents raided Combs's homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March 2024. He advised the rapper to prepare for arrest on sex trafficking charges, but also expressed hope that it could be his "fate...to be the guy who wins."

Trial details Verdict reached after 2-month trial The verdict in Manhattan federal court was reached after a two-month trial with nearly three dozen witnesses, including Combs's ex-employees. The defense team, led by Agnifilo, argued that the rapper was a jealous domestic abuser who engaged in consensual threesomes with his girlfriends and other men. But this didn't mean he was involved in sex trafficking. "The violence was so clear and upfront," Agnifilo explained, "we had to tell the jury what it was."

Legal troubles Combs remains in prison for prostitution-related charges Although Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges, he still has two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on his record. This could add up to 20 years to his sentence if he is sentenced consecutively. His defense team noted that the "sentencing guidelines" for his Mann Act convictions would land him a prison term of 21 to 27 months, or about two years. He will remain at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center until his sentencing on October 3.