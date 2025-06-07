What's the story

Sir Rod Stewart, the 80-year-old British rock star, has canceled a series of concerts in the United States due to the flu.

The decision affects four shows in Nevada and two in California, which he plans to reschedule.

"So sorry, my friends. I'm devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I'll be back on stage and will see you soon," he wrote on Instagram.