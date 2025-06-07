'I'm devastated': Rod Stewart cancels US concerts due to illness
Sir Rod Stewart, the 80-year-old British rock star, has canceled a series of concerts in the United States due to the flu.
The decision affects four shows in Nevada and two in California, which he plans to reschedule.
"So sorry, my friends. I'm devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I'll be back on stage and will see you soon," he wrote on Instagram.
The star is on his 'One Last Time Tour'
Stewart has been struggling to recover from the flu and had already recently canceled two concerts at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.
His doctor had "ordered" him to take "a bit more rest," he revealed on Wednesday.
The star is currently on his One Last Time Tour and is set to perform at Glastonbury later this month.
In May, he had received a lifetime achievement award at the American Music Awards (AMAs).
Last month, Stewart was spotted with a sign around his neck that read: "Sorry. Cannot talk. Having vocal rest."
He has promised not to retire but confirmed that his 2025 European and North American shows would mark the end of his "large-scale world tours."
The performer, known for hits like Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? and Maggie May, plans to focus on more intimate venues in the future.