What's the story

Renowned Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika died on Friday at the age of 44.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Nemcare Hospitals in Guwahati, where she breathed her last around 2:15pm. Hazarika had been battling colon cancer for a long time.

Her sudden passing has created a deep void in Assam's cultural and musical scene, sparking heartfelt grief and tributes from fans and fellow artists alike.