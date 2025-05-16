Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika dies at 44 after cancer battle
What's the story
Renowned Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika died on Friday at the age of 44.
The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Nemcare Hospitals in Guwahati, where she breathed her last around 2:15pm. Hazarika had been battling colon cancer for a long time.
Her sudden passing has created a deep void in Assam's cultural and musical scene, sparking heartfelt grief and tributes from fans and fellow artists alike.
Musical legacy
Hazarika's soulful voice and emotive singing style
Hazarika was widely admired for her soulful voice and emotive singing style.
She rose to fame with the iconic song Xora Pate Pate Phagun Naame..., which still resonates deeply with audiences for its lyrical beauty and emotional intensity.
Her repertoire also included other notable hits like Rati Rati Mor Xoon and Ohar Dore Ubhoti Aatori Gola.
Artist's journey
Hazarika's unique style and digital presence
Born and raised in Assam, Hazarika's musical journey was defined by passion, commitment, and a true love for her roots.
She effortlessly combined the soul of Assamese folk with modern musical sensibilities, creating a unique style that distinguished her.
Her presence also extended to the internet, with a humble but loyal following on social media.
Hazarika's songs are still being streamed on Wynk Music, Gaana, where her legacy continues to live on.