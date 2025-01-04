China plans building world's largest dam on Brahmaputra; India reacts
What's the story
China has revealed plans to build the world's largest dam in Tibet, exceeding the size of the Three Gorges Dam.
The proposed dam will be constructed on the Yarlung Tsangpo River (Brahmaputra in India) close to a disputed border with India.
The project, part of China's 14th five-year plan, is expected to produce 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity each year at a cost of $137 billion.
Environmental impact
India expresses concerns over China's dam project
The dam's construction will take place in a geologically fragile and seismically active Himalayan zone, raising concerns over environmental impacts and seismic risks.
The project entails drilling tunnels through solid rock mountains to divert half of the river's flow for power generation.
India on Friday reacted to the reports, saying India will "protect its interests."
It also expressed concerns over the project's impact on downstream regions, including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
Ecological concerns
Assam CM warns of ecological impact from China's dam
'We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests," the foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also warned that China's mega dam could make the Brahmaputra ecosystem fragile.
He stressed that India has conveyed its concerns to Beijing over potential ecological impacts.
The dam's construction could spark a major geopolitical row between China and India, with possible ramifications for water resources in South Asia.
Geopolitical tensions
China's dam project could control South Asia's water flows
The project would give China control over water flows to South Asia, impacting agriculture and freshwater supplies in India and Bangladesh.
This is in line with President Xi Jinping's economic strategy of industrial growth through infrastructure projects.
However, critics say this approach prioritizes industrial development over investments in education, health, and social services.
The Three Gorges Dam is currently the largest hydroelectric power station in the world.