What's the story

China has revealed plans to build the world's largest dam in Tibet, exceeding the size of the Three Gorges Dam.

The proposed dam will be constructed on the Yarlung Tsangpo River (Brahmaputra in India) close to a disputed border with India.

The project, part of China's 14th five-year plan, is expected to produce 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity each year at a cost of $137 billion.