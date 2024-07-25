In short Simplifying... In short Ramen Barua, a member of a renowned family in Assam, has mysteriously disappeared.

Ramen Barua missing case: Police search Brahmaputra for potential body

What's the story Ramen Barua, a legend in Assamese music, has been reported missing since Monday, prompting state-wide concern and a police investigation. The 86-year-old composer was last seen departing from his family's home in Guwahati around 10:00am. The search for Barua has led investigators to the Brahmaputra River, where police and rescue teams are searching for potential signs of a body. He has been missing for over 80 hours now.

Musical lineage

Barua's illustrious family background and musical legacy

Barua is part of a distinguished family of 13 siblings, many of whom have made significant contributions to Assam's cultural and sporting life. His brother, Dwipen Barua, is also a prominent figure in the Assamese music industry. The brothers have collaborated on several projects, including the 1969 film Dr. Bezbarua, which was directed by their late brother Brajen Barua. Both Ramen and Dwipen live in their family's century-old house in Guwahati.

Missing report

Police ruled out foul play in Barua's disappearance

Dwipen mentioned that he did not suspect anything unusual when Ramen left home on Monday morning. However, when Ramen did not return, his daughter Barnika lodged a missing person complaint with the local authorities. Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah confirmed that they have ruled out foul play in Ramen's disappearance. The ongoing investigation suggests that he may have been tragically swept away in the Brahmaputra River, which flows near his home.

Investigation updates

He was 'hale and hearty' while leaving

The police said in a statement, "According to the CCTV visuals (the only footage available), he appeared hale and hearty while walking toward the bank of the river Brahmaputra (near High Court)." "However, we have no footage of his return from the river bank. He had been to the river bank close to the water. His mobile phone was switched off at 10:09am, and the location tracked at that time was the area behind Gauhati High Court."

State of mind

Was the veteran dealing with problems? Findings suggest so

Per The Shillong Times, the officers shared, "To further our investigation, we had to speak to his family members - his daughter, brother, noted singer Dipen Baruah, his niece and friends." "Subsequently, we came to the conclusion that he was disturbed and not happy. The reasons for his unstable state of mind could only be personal and family-related and, apparently, no one outside that family is involved."