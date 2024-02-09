Sarma and Lalduhoma met over breakfast in Guwahati

Mizoram, Assam agree to resolve colonial-era border dispute

By Riya Baibhawi 06:21 pm Feb 09, 202406:21 pm

What's the story Assam and Mizoram have agreed to make joint efforts to settle the long pending inter-state border dispute between the two states. On Friday morning, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended an invitation to his Mizoram counterpart, Lalduhoma, who was in Guwahati, for a meal. The two leaders engaged in discussions regarding the border issue at the meeting. "Both leaders are committed to working together to resolve the issue and maintain peace along the borders," a joint statement said.

Dispute details

Mizoram and Assam dispute on reserved forest area

The Mizoram-Assam border dispute stems from two colonial-era demarcations. Mizoram asserts that a 509-square-mile area of the inner line reserved forest, designated in 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), is part of its territory. Conversely, Assam recognizes its constitutional boundaries as depicted on a 1933 map created by the Survey of India. At present, large portions of the inner line reserved forest are under Assam's control. Similarly, some areas based on the 1933 demarcation are under Mizoram's control.

Next step

Sarma to send border minister to Mizoram after budget session

To recall, tensions escalated in July 2021 when police forces from both states exchanged gunfire at the inter-state boundary, resulting in the deaths of six Assam policemen and one civilian from Assam. In their meeting on Friday, both leaders agreed to collaborate on finding a solution amicably. Sarma told Lalduhoma that he will send the minister in charge of border to Mizoram when the ongoing budget session of the Assam assembly is over.

Assam

Sarma, Lalduhoma's meeting

Sharing photos from their meeting, Sarma's office said that a wide range of developmental issues were also discussed during the meeting. Replying to the same, Lalduhoma wrote, "a wonderful display of camaraderie and collaboration between states." In Guwahati, Lalduhoma engaged in various activities, including the 3rd Edition of MOMENTUM North East -2024. He also inaugurated the Computing and Skilling Facility of E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati.

Twitter Post

In photos: Sarma and Lalduhoma's meeting