India

Assam floods: Situation critical, Amit Shah assures Centre's help

Assam floods: Situation critical, Amit Shah assures Centre's help

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 25, 2023 | 04:23 pm 2 min read

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Centre's help to deal with floods in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured the Assam government of all possible assistance in dealing with the state's flood crisis. In a telephonic conversation with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shah reportedly stated the Centre was committed to helping Assam in these trying times. The flood death toll rose to three on Sunday as the situation, affecting nearly five lakh people, remained grim.

Why does this story matter?

The monsoon has brought torrential rains to Assam, leading to catastrophic flooding and affecting at least 4.88 lakh people. Three people have also died in the floods so far. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 81,300 people have been relocated to relief camps across the state. Reportedly, the worst-affected district is Bajali, with over 2.67 lakh people affected there.

'NDRF teams on ground for relief, rescue operation': Shah

While referring to his conversation with CM Sarma, Shah tweeted, "Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance." "NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations, and adequate forces are on standby," he further wrote.

Check out Twitter post by Union home minister

Floods inundate 1,118 villages, damage 8,400+ hectares of cropland

According to PTI, the state government is operating 101 relief camps in the affected areas, housing 81,352 people. They have also opened 119 relief distribution centers in five districts. The ASDMA said 1,118 villages were deluged, while 8,469.56 hectares of cropland were damaged across Assam. Some areas like Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, South Salmara, and Udalguri also witnessed land erosion.

Severe damage to civil infrastructure in Assam

According to reports, flood waters have also destroyed civil infrastructure, including embankments, roads, and bridges in several areas of the state, including Darrang, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Udalguri, and Lakhimpur. Many urban areas in the Darrang district have also been submerged, while the Brahmaputra River has reached dangerous levels near Tezpur and Neamatighat.

Share this timeline